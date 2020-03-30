PKK-planted explosives destroyed in northern Syria

Turkish security forces destroyed two improvised explosive devices planted by PKK terrorists in northern Syria, Turkey’s National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

TURKEY'S CROSS-BORDER OPERATION

The explosives were seized in an area falling inside of Operation Peace Spring, Turkey’s cross-border anti-terror offensive in Syria, the ministry said on Twitter.

The operation launched last October aims to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

Ankara wants YPG/PKK terrorists to withdraw from the region so a safe zone can be created to pave the way for the safe return of some 2 million refugees.