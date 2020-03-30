taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.5602
Euro
7.2536
Altın
1623.51
Borsa
88027.07
Gram Altın
341.525
Bitcoin
41801.13
fuzulev

PKK-planted explosives destroyed in northern Syria

Turkish Defense Ministry announced that security forces seize improvised explosive devices in the area.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

PKK-planted explosives destroyed in northern Syria

Turkish security forces destroyed two improvised explosive devices planted by PKK terrorists in northern Syria, Turkey’s National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

TURKEY'S CROSS-BORDER OPERATION

The explosives were seized in an area falling inside of Operation Peace Spring, Turkey’s cross-border anti-terror offensive in Syria, the ministry said on Twitter.

The operation launched last October aims to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

PKK-planted explosives destroyed in northern Syria

Ankara wants YPG/PKK terrorists to withdraw from the region so a safe zone can be created to pave the way for the safe return of some 2 million refugees.

İlginizi Çekebilir
PKK's top woman terrorist neutralized by Turkish forces
Nazife Bilen was among the founders of the PKK’s women branch after receiving political and military training from the jailed leader of the PKK terror group, Abdullah Öcalan.
Turkish authorities limits taxis in 3 provinces
The most effective way to stem the spread of the virus is to reduce social mobility, human contact and to observe social isolation, the ministry’s statement stressed.
Turkey's death toll from coronavirus rises to 131
Country registers 1,815 new cases in the past 24 hours.
Turkish citizens follow the stay-at-home instructions
Under the measures announced on March 21, Turkish citizens who are older than 65 or suffer from chronic illnesses are restricted from leaving home or walking in open areas such as parks and gardens.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Trump: 100-200 bin insan ölürse, iyi iş çıkarmışızdır
Trump: 100-200 bin insan ölürse, iyi iş çıkarmışızdır
123
Sağlık Bakanı Koca: Veriler, anlık gerçek verilerdir
Sağlık Bakanı Koca: Veriler, anlık gerçek verilerdir
233
İnfaz düzenlemesinde 5 suç kapsam dışı kaldı
İnfaz düzenlemesinde 5 suç kapsam dışı kaldı
492
Kurallara uymayan illere karantina uyarısı
Kurallara uymayan illere karantina uyarısı
290
Moskova’da koronavirüs nedeniyle sokağa çıkma yasağı
Moskova’da koronavirüs nedeniyle sokağa çıkma yasağı
145
Işıl Reçber: Dualar Rüştü'yü iyileştirecek
Işıl Reçber: Dualar Rüştü'yü iyileştirecek
165
KCK önderlik komitesi üyesi Nazife Bilen öldürüldü
KCK önderlik komitesi üyesi Nazife Bilen öldürüldü
288
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir