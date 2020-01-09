PKK releases 40 more Daesh members from prison

The collaboration between YPG/PKK and Daesh/ISIS terror groups continues in Syria as the former released dozens of members of the latter in northeastern Syria, local sources said on Thursday.

MOVE COMES AS A BIS TO BLACKMAIL US

According to the sources, a total of 40 Daesh/ISIS terrorists were released by the YPG -- Syrian offshoot of the PKK terror group in Turkey -- in Syria's Al-Hasakah province after some Arab tribes vouched for them.

This move, according to observers, comes as a bid to blackmail the US and European countries after Turkey launched an anti-terror operation in northern Syria.