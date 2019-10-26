Supporters of the YPG/PKK terror group have increased their violent acts in Europe since Turkey started its anti-terror operation in northeastern Syria.

YPG/PKK sympathizers carried out more than 20 attacks across Europe.

AIRPORT ATTACKS IN GERMANY AND ITALY

The YPG/PKK sympathizers targeted Turkish citizens living in Europe, their workplaces, associations, mosques and Turkish diplomatic missions.

On Friday, terror supporters attacked Turkish passengers at Frankfurt Airport.

PKK supporters attack Turkish Airlines stands in Germany WATCH

Frustrated over Turkey’s anti-terror operation in Syria, YPG/PKK supporters vandalized Turkish Airlines’ stands at the airport.