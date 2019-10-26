taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7751
Euro
6.3945
Altın
1504.51
Borsa
100215.95
Gram Altın
279.379
Bitcoin
48573.84

PKK supporters attack Turkish Airlines stands in Germany

After Turkey’s successful Operation Peace Spring against PKK/YPG terrorists in Syria, terror supporters desperately started targeting Turkish citizens in Europe.

AA & Ensonhaber | 26.10.2019 - 10:11..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş
PKK supporters attack Turkish Airlines stands in Germany

Supporters of the YPG/PKK terror group have increased their violent acts in Europe since Turkey started its anti-terror operation in northeastern Syria.

YPG/PKK sympathizers carried out more than 20 attacks across Europe.

AIRPORT ATTACKS IN GERMANY AND ITALY

The YPG/PKK sympathizers targeted Turkish citizens living in Europe, their workplaces, associations, mosques and Turkish diplomatic missions.

PKK supporters attack Turkish Airlines stands in Germany

On Friday, terror supporters attacked Turkish passengers at Frankfurt Airport.

PKK supporters attack Turkish Airlines stands in Germany WATCH

Frustrated over Turkey’s anti-terror operation in Syria, YPG/PKK supporters vandalized Turkish Airlines’ stands at the airport.

PKK supporters attack Turkish Airlines stands in Germany

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
PYD terör örgütü değil diyen Aksünger'e CHP'den soruşturma

PYD terör örgütü değil diyen Aksünger'e CHP'den soruşturma

176
CHP FETÖ'ye teslim oldu diyen Yılmaz Ateş'e soruşturma

CHP FETÖ'ye teslim oldu diyen Yılmaz Ateş'e soruşturma

127
Şili'de 1 milyon insan sokaklarda

Şili'de 1 milyon insan sokaklarda

54
8 yaşındaki satranç şampiyonu, büyük usta olma yolunda

8 yaşındaki satranç şampiyonu, büyük usta olma yolunda

30
HDP önünde eylem yapan ailelerden kamera iddiası

HDP önünde eylem yapan ailelerden kamera iddiası

23
Leicester, Southampton'a 9 attı

Leicester, Southampton'a 9 attı

9
Dünyanın en küçük kamerası üretildi

Dünyanın en küçük kamerası üretildi

34
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir