taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7032
Euro
6.3711
Altın
1511.26
Borsa
98462.73
Gram Altın
277.187
Bitcoin
52173.37

PKK supporters attack Turkish opposition party members

PKK terror group supporters in Switzerland opened rag bearing a photograph of PKK ringleader Abdullah Ocalan at a CHP event.

AA | 04.11.2019 - 08:56..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

A group of PKK terror group supporters raided a Republic Day event hosted by Turkey’s main opposition party in northern Switzerland.

PARTY MEMBERS WERE HELD OUTSIDE THE BUILDING

Engin Ozkoc, deputy parliamentary group chair of Republican People’s Party (CHP), and Istanbul head of the party, Canan Kaftancioglu, arrived in the country upon the invitation of CHP Switzerland Association, according to the information obtained by Anadolu Agency.

PKK supporters attack Turkish opposition party members

As the event was about to begin, PKK supporters arrived at the event hall in the Grenchen municipality in the canton of Solothurn and occupied the stand.

PKK supporters attack Turkish opposition party members WATCH

A group of 10 - 15 PKK supporters opened a rag that bore a photograph of the terror group’s ringleader, Abdullah Ocalan, and started to argue with CHP members.

Hundreds of CHP members were held outside of the hall as a security measure.

The event started with a delay after police officers took the pro-terror individuals out of the hall.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
ABD ordusunun Suriye'ye dönüşü devam ediyor

ABD ordusunun Suriye'ye dönüşü devam ediyor

69
HDP kongresinde terörist elebaşına selam yollandı

HDP kongresinde terörist elebaşına selam yollandı

281
Lübnan'da protestocular eylemlere devam ediyor

Lübnan'da protestocular eylemlere devam ediyor

58
Kamyon şoförünün üstüne tomruklar düştü

Kamyon şoförünün üstüne tomruklar düştü

36
Yunan gazeteci ülkesinden utanç duyduğunu söyledi

Yunan gazeteci ülkesinden utanç duyduğunu söyledi

46
Konya'da magandalar yolu kapatıp drift yaptı

Konya'da magandalar yolu kapatıp drift yaptı

30
Bir çocuk bisikletle gezerken Gündoğdu Marşı söyledi

Bir çocuk bisikletle gezerken Gündoğdu Marşı söyledi

12
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir