taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.0919
Euro
6.6125
Altın
1643.95
Borsa
116829.39
Gram Altın
322.019
Bitcoin
59550.93

PKK suspects arrested in southern Turkey

Police records say that suspects were members of opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP).

AA | 22.02.2020 - 14:36..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkish police arrested on Saturday six PKK/KCK suspects for their links to the terrorist group, security sources said.

HDP SUSPECTED OF HAVING LINKS TO PKK TERROR ORGANIZATION

The arrests came after prosecutors in the southern port city of Mersin issued warrants for the suspects, said the sources who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

PKK suspects arrested in southern Turkey

Those arrested include members of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) such as Akdeniz district chair Feyza Kaya and Toroslar district chair Cabbar Karabeg, among others.

Ankara has long accused the HDP of having links to the terrorist YPG/PKK.

İlginizi Çekebilir
US declares support to Turkey after Assad regime attacks
"We stand by our NATO Ally Turkey against these actions," US State Department said in a statement.
Erdoğan calls Macron to hold summit on Assad regime
In his phone call with Merkel and Macron, President Erdoğan expressed Turkey’s concern over the humanitarian catastrophe for residents of Syria's Idlib.
Syria airstrikes martyred Turkish troops in Idlib
In retaliation, 50+ Assad regime elements neutralized, and 5 tanks, 2 armored personnel vehicles, and 1 howitzer destroyed.
Erdoğan extends condolences over Germany attack
Speaking at an inauguration ceremony in Turkey’s capital, President Erdoğan said that Turkey expects German authorities to make necessary efforts.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Dost-düşman ülkeler anketi
Dost-düşman ülkeler anketi
299
BBC'nin algı operasyonu çöktü
BBC'nin algı operasyonu çöktü
716
Ryanair CEO’su Müslüman erkeklere terörist dedi
Ryanair CEO’su Müslüman erkeklere terörist dedi
116
AB liderleri bütçe konusunda anlaşamadı
AB liderleri bütçe konusunda anlaşamadı
56
Hurda Bank ile dolandırıp 2,5 milyon lira vurgun yaptı
Hurda Bank ile dolandırıp 2,5 milyon lira vurgun yaptı
60
İsrail’de ilk koronavirüsü vakası
İsrail’de ilk koronavirüsü vakası
163
İtalya'da 24 saatte 17 koronavirüs vakası ve 1 ölüm
İtalya'da 24 saatte 17 koronavirüs vakası ve 1 ölüm
33
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir