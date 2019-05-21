taraftar değil haberciyiz
PKK targets were destroyed in N.Iraq

Turkish jets destroyed terrorist weapons positions, shelters, and ammunition depots in Avaşin-Basyan region.

AA | 21.05.2019 - 12:20..
Turkish fighter jets continued hitting PKK terrorist targets on second day in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

PKK IS RESPONSIBLE FOR 40.000 DEATHS

The Turkish airstrikes destroyed weapon positions, shelters, and ammunition dumps used by PKK terrorists in the Avaşin-Basyan region, the ministry said. On Monday, the airstrikes had pounded on PKK terrorist installations in the Hakurk region.

PKK targets were destroyed in N.Iraq

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK  listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.

