PKK targets were destroyed in Northern Iraq

Turkish jets destroyed terrorist weapons positions, shelters, and ammunition depots in Avasin, Zap, and Hakurk regions.

AA | 29.03.2019 - 17:32..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Turkish fighter jets hit PKK terrorist targets in northern Iraq, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Friday.

PKK IS RESPONSIBLE FOR 40.000 DEATHS

An air operation in the regions of Avasin, Zap, and Hakurk destroyed weapons positions, shelters and ammunition depots used by PKK terrorists, the ministry said on Twitter.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women and children.

