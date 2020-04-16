PKK terror attack martyrs Turkish soldier in N. Iraq

A Turkish soldier was martyred in a terrorist attack in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

DUE TO EXPLOSION OF HANDMADE EXPLOSIVE

“On April 15, 2020, in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq, a hero fellow soldier was martyred by the explosion of a mine/handmade explosive previously placed by terrorists from the separatist terrorist organization PKK,” the ministry said in a statement.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar posted a message of condolence on his Twitter account and extended his condolences to the family of the martyr and the Turkish nation.