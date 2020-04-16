taraftar değil haberciyiz
PKK terror attack martyrs Turkish soldier in N. Iraq

On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the PKK in Hakurk followed by its second and third phases in July and late August.

AA |
PKK terror attack martyrs Turkish soldier in N. Iraq

A Turkish soldier was martyred in a terrorist attack in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

DUE TO EXPLOSION OF HANDMADE EXPLOSIVE

“On April 15, 2020, in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq, a hero fellow soldier was martyred by the explosion of a mine/handmade explosive previously placed by terrorists from the separatist terrorist organization PKK,” the ministry said in a statement.

PKK terror attack martyrs Turkish soldier in N. Iraq

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar posted a message of condolence on his Twitter account and extended his condolences to the family of the martyr and the Turkish nation.

Turkish defense minister joins NATO teleconference
Defense ministers of 30 NATO countries discussed combatting coronavirus pandemic.
UK thanks Turkey for coronavirus support
In a written statement, the British Defense Minister said that allied solidarity was more important than ever to ensure the health of the country's one billion citizens.
Bill strengthens penalties for violence towards medics
Turkey’s new bill has passed from the parliament on Wednesday evening.
Turkish parliament passes bill to tackle virus's impact
The country will provide support to workers forced to take unpaid leave due to the coronavirus outbreak for three months.
