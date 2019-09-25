taraftar değil haberciyiz
PKK terror attack on police bus injures 5 in Adana

According to the officials, 4 civilians were among the injured.

AA | 25.09.2019 - 09:01..
A police vehicle was targeted on Wednesday by a terror attack in southeastern Turkey, a local official said.

A POLICE OFFICER INJURED

Mahmut Demirtas, the provincial governor of Adana, said a police official and four bystanders were slightly injured by a bomb that targeted a bus carrying police personnel.

Demirtas said that either an improvised explosive device or a different kind of bomb may have been used in the attack in the central Yuregir district.

