taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.6804
Euro
6.288
Altın
1538.22
Borsa
100008.92
Gram Altın
281.951

PKK terror group forcefully recruits children

Gathered in front of the PKK-supporter Peoples’ Democratic Party headquarter in Diyarbakır province, mothers rejected their children to be recruited by PKK terror group.

AA | 05.09.2019 - 14:48..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

A mother on Tuesday launched a sit-in protest in front of the provincial office of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) in Diyarbakir, accusing it of kidnapping her underage son into the PKK terror group.

MOTHER'S DETERMINATION BECAME A SOURCE OF INSPIRATION

Fevziye Cetinkaya said her 17-year-old son frequently went to the local HDP office and vowed never to stop her protest until he was returned. Cetinkaya’s protest follows closely on the heels of Hacire Akar who launched a similar sit-in Aug. 22 near HDP’s office in Diyarbakir.

Akar’s protest ended up in success as her son, Mehmet, was brought just two days later. Her determination has become a source of inspiration for others.

PKK terror group forcefully recruits children

"TURKISH SOLDIERS ARE OUR OWN"

In June 2018, a mother of a 17-year-old boy who left Turkey in 2018 to join the ranks of YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria called on her son to surrender to security forces. "Take shelter in the state, it doesn’t harm anyone," said the mother, identified as Aysegul B. "Shedding the blood of your kin is sin, don't you know? Turkish soldiers are our own," she said and later joined Cetinkaya's protest for help.

PKK terror group forcefully recruits children

"EVERYONE SHOULD HEAR ME"

Mufide Ergormus, a mother of six, is among those threatened by the PKK as she took a stance against the terrorist group’s forced recruitment. When she asked her son why he skipped school, he said PKK forced him to take part in riots. The mother, confronting the terror group to take back his son, instead was threatened with her life. "I just want to save my children, I can't go anywhere without the fear of losing my children. Everyone should hear my voice," she told reporters.

PKK terror group forcefully recruits children

Back in September 2015, the citizens of Diyarbakir got fed up with the terror group's indiscriminate attacks on civilians and child recruitment. Beginning with a group of nine mothers, more people joined to demonstrate against the terror group. In the meanwhile, people in Mardin hoisted their Turkish flags and started to chant "enough" in anti-PKK demonstrations.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Erdoğan’ın nükleer silah açıklaması İsrail’in gündeminde

Erdoğan’ın nükleer silah açıklaması İsrail’in gündeminde

438
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan Avrupa'ya mülteci uyarısı

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan Avrupa'ya mülteci uyarısı

549
Kadıköy’de minibüs şoförü ortalığı birbirine kattı

Kadıköy’de minibüs şoförü ortalığı birbirine kattı

377
Gaziantep'te HDP eylemi vatandaşları kızdırdı

Gaziantep'te HDP eylemi vatandaşları kızdırdı

185
Erdoğan: Nükleer silahımız neden olmasın

Erdoğan: Nükleer silahımız neden olmasın

290
Sıla sahnede rakı içti

Sıla sahnede rakı içti

342
İBB'de Mezarlıklar Daire Başkanı, CHP'nin Sultanbeyli adayı oldu

İBB'de Mezarlıklar Daire Başkanı, CHP'nin Sultanbeyli adayı oldu

152
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir