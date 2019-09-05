PKK terror group forcefully recruits children

A mother on Tuesday launched a sit-in protest in front of the provincial office of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) in Diyarbakir, accusing it of kidnapping her underage son into the PKK terror group.

MOTHER'S DETERMINATION BECAME A SOURCE OF INSPIRATION

Fevziye Cetinkaya said her 17-year-old son frequently went to the local HDP office and vowed never to stop her protest until he was returned. Cetinkaya’s protest follows closely on the heels of Hacire Akar who launched a similar sit-in Aug. 22 near HDP’s office in Diyarbakir.

Akar’s protest ended up in success as her son, Mehmet, was brought just two days later. Her determination has become a source of inspiration for others.

"TURKISH SOLDIERS ARE OUR OWN"

In June 2018, a mother of a 17-year-old boy who left Turkey in 2018 to join the ranks of YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria called on her son to surrender to security forces. "Take shelter in the state, it doesn’t harm anyone," said the mother, identified as Aysegul B. "Shedding the blood of your kin is sin, don't you know? Turkish soldiers are our own," she said and later joined Cetinkaya's protest for help.

"EVERYONE SHOULD HEAR ME"

Mufide Ergormus, a mother of six, is among those threatened by the PKK as she took a stance against the terrorist group’s forced recruitment. When she asked her son why he skipped school, he said PKK forced him to take part in riots. The mother, confronting the terror group to take back his son, instead was threatened with her life. "I just want to save my children, I can't go anywhere without the fear of losing my children. Everyone should hear my voice," she told reporters.

Back in September 2015, the citizens of Diyarbakir got fed up with the terror group's indiscriminate attacks on civilians and child recruitment. Beginning with a group of nine mothers, more people joined to demonstrate against the terror group. In the meanwhile, people in Mardin hoisted their Turkish flags and started to chant "enough" in anti-PKK demonstrations.