taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9774
Euro
6.6557
Altın
1548.01
Borsa
114141.22
Gram Altın
297.436
Bitcoin
43531.35

PKK terror organization’s senior figure neutralized

Metin Arslan, cousin of PKK’s ring leader Abdullah Öcalan, neutralized in N. Iraq.

AA | 03.01.2020 - 13:01..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkish forces neutralized YPG/PKK terror group's so-called intelligence head Metin Arslan in northern Iraq, according to security sources on Friday.

HIS NAME WAS IN THE RED CATEGORY

Arslan, codenamed Kocer, is also the cousin of the terror group's ringleader Abdullah Öcalan, said the sources who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media.

The terrorist was wanted in the red category of the Interior Ministry's list. The list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray.

The 52-year-old man who joined the terror group in 1994 was the mastermind of many plots targeting Turkey. He had been injured in a Turkish airstrike in northern Syria in 2017.

PKK terror organization’s senior figure neutralized

PKK terror organization’s senior figure neutralized

PKK terror organization’s senior figure neutralized

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkey’s annual inflation rate at 11.84 percent
December 2018 annual inflation rate was 20.30 percent, according to TurkStat.
Turkish FM spokesman criticizes East-Med project
In a recent statement, the spokesman said that such sordid plans would continue to fail in the future, as they did in the past.
Turkish officials hail Libya troops motion
Turkey's Communications Director said on Twitter that the deal between Turkey and Libya is the best guarantee for regional security and stability.
Turkey plans to build model area in Syria safe zone
Turkish Vice President stated that the government was working on area where Syrians can leave peacefully.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Memur ve emeklilerin 2020'de alacakları zam oranı

Memur ve emeklilerin 2020'de alacakları zam oranı

413
ABD: Bağdat'ta İranlı komutanı vurduk

ABD: Bağdat'ta İranlı komutanı vurduk

302
Bağdat'ta füze saldırısı: İranlı komutan öldürüldü

Bağdat'ta füze saldırısı: İranlı komutan öldürüldü

131
Trump'un Bağdat'taki saldırı sonrası paylaşımı

Trump'un Bağdat'taki saldırı sonrası paylaşımı

102
Yangınzedeler tatil yapan Avustralya Başbakanına öfkeli

Yangınzedeler tatil yapan Avustralya Başbakanına öfkeli

151
Kasım Süleymani kimdir

Kasım Süleymani kimdir

197
Hamaney Twitter üzerinden Trump'a cevap verdi

Hamaney Twitter üzerinden Trump'a cevap verdi

72
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir