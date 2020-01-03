PKK terror organization’s senior figure neutralized

Turkish forces neutralized YPG/PKK terror group's so-called intelligence head Metin Arslan in northern Iraq, according to security sources on Friday.

HIS NAME WAS IN THE RED CATEGORY

Arslan, codenamed Kocer, is also the cousin of the terror group's ringleader Abdullah Öcalan, said the sources who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media.

The terrorist was wanted in the red category of the Interior Ministry's list. The list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray.

The 52-year-old man who joined the terror group in 1994 was the mastermind of many plots targeting Turkey. He had been injured in a Turkish airstrike in northern Syria in 2017.