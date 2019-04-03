PKK terror suspect arrested in Netherlands

A suspected YPG/PKK terrorist has been detained in the Netherlands, local authorities announced Tuesday.

THE SUSPECT WAS RECOGNIZED FROM TV BROADCAST

The 24-year-old was arrested at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport on suspicion of participation in armed conflict, said a statement by the Dutch Public Prosecution Service.

The statement said he was recognized from a 2017 television broadcast which showed him with a scarf covering his face, saying that he fought alongside the YPG/PKK against the terror group Daesh in Syria’s northern Raqqa province. His pre-trial detention was extended by two weeks, it added.