PKK terrorists attack civilians in Syria’s Afrin

Afrin was freed from YPG/PKK terrorist group in March 2018 by Turkey’s successful Operation Olive Branch.

AA | 10.02.2020 - 15:35..
At least eight people were killed in a car bomb attack in Afrin city of northwestern Syria on Monday, said security sources.

8 DEAD, 15 INJURED

An explosive-laden vehicle detonated in the center of the city, killing eight civilians and injuring 15 others, some of whom are in critical condition, said the sources who asked not to be named for fear of reprisal.

PKK terrorists attack civilians in Syria’s Afrin WATCH

Turkey in January 2018 launched a major military offensive -- Operation Olive Branch -- with the stated aim of purging Afrin of YPG/PKK terrorist elements.

Afrin was freed from the terrorist group on March 18, 2018, on the operation's 58th day.

PKK terrorists attack civilians in Syria’s Afrin

Sleeper cells of the terror group in the northwestern city, however, still, occasionally, target civilians through car bombs.

