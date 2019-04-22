PKK terrorists captured in Northern Iraq

At least four PKK terrorists were brought to Turkey from northern Iraq after they were nabbed in an operation, security sources said Monday.

4 PKK TERRORISTS NABBED

The terrorists were transferred to Turkey on Thursday, the sources said speaking on condition of anonymity due to restriction on speaking to the media.

The terrorists identified as V.K. (34), M.K. (21), A.O. (20) and K.I. (16) were operating in Syria and Iraq, the source said.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU have been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.