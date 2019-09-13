taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.6615
Euro
6.2719
Altın
1497.51
Borsa
102447.26
Gram Altın
272.613
Bitcoin
58548.86

PKK terrorists kill 4 civilians in Turkey

According to the local sources, 13 others injured when terrorists target vehicle carrying villagers.

AA | 13.09.2019 - 08:51..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

At least four civilians were martyred and 13 others seriously injured Thursday when the PKK terrorists targeted a vehicle carrying forest workers in southeastern Turkey, local governorate said.

In a statement, the Diyarbakir Governorate said the terrorist attack occurred in the Kulp district at around 6 p.m. (0500GMT).

ALL THE WOUNDED WERE TAKEN TO THE HOSPITALS FOR TREATMENT

The PKK terrorists used improvised explosives to target the vehicle carrying the villagers who were heading to the forest to collect wood, the statement added. Meanwhile, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was updated about the attack by Diyarbakir Governor Hasan Basri Guzeloglu.

PKK terrorists kill 4 civilians in Turkey

Erdoğan said all means will be used to arrest the perpetrators of the PKK terror attack targeting the civilians.

PKK terrorists kill 4 civilians in Turkey

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
G.Saray'dan Başakşehir'e: Daha yeterli tarihiniz yok

G.Saray'dan Başakşehir'e: Daha yeterli tarihiniz yok

70
AB'den İngiltere'ye: Avrupalı değildiniz

AB'den İngiltere'ye: Avrupalı değildiniz

43
Sakarya'da kırmızı ışıkta geçen yayalara ceza

Sakarya'da kırmızı ışıkta geçen yayalara ceza

88
Tutuklu 5 Cumhuriyet gazetesi yazarı serbest kaldı

Tutuklu 5 Cumhuriyet gazetesi yazarı serbest kaldı

71
TEM Altınşehir'de tanker devrildi

TEM Altınşehir'de tanker devrildi

30
İzmir'de, yolcu otobüsü yandı

İzmir'de, yolcu otobüsü yandı

18
Mardin'den, Diyarbakır'da eylem yapan ailelere destek

Mardin'den, Diyarbakır'da eylem yapan ailelere destek

18
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir