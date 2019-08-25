PKK terrorists martyr 3 Turkish soldiers

Three Turkish soldiers were martyred and seven injured on Sunday during Operation Claw 3 in northern Iraq, Turkish National Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said that the casualties occurred during clashes with PKK terrorists.

OPERATIONS IN THE REGION ARE ONGOING

Injured soldiers were admitted to a hospital, the statement said.

Turkish security forces launched Friday Operation Claw 3 in Sinat-Haftanin region in northern Iraq, according to a statement from the Turkish National Defense Ministry on Saturday.

The operation was launched to facilitate border security, neutralize terrorists, destroy caves and shelters in Sinat-Haftanin in northern Iraq, according to the statement.