PKK terrorists surrender to Turkey

Two YPG/PKK terrorists surrendered to Turkish security forces in southeastern Turkey, according to the country’s Interior Ministry on Tuesday.

TERRORISTS ESCAPED FROM PKK CAMPS

The terrorists fleeing the terror group in northern Syria came to a border post in Sanliurfa’s Suruc and Mardin's Kiziltepe districts, the ministry said on Twitter.

It added that terrorists continue fleeing the terrorist organization.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.