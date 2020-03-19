PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish forces

At least three YPG/PKK terrorists have surrendered to security forces in southeastern Turkey, the country’s National Defense Ministry said Thursday.

TERRORISTS TURN THEMSELVES IN AT A BORDER POST

Two terrorists, who fled terror ranks in northern Iraq, turned themselves in at a border post in Sirnak province, the ministry said on Twitter.

The other terrorist, who fled the terror group in northern Syria, surrendered at a border post in Mardin province.

The ministry further affirmed that escapes from the terror group PKK continue.