taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.80615
Euro
6.53635
Altın
1275.805
Borsa
96930.87
Gram Altın
238.138

PKK/YPG terror group recruiting children in northern Syria

PKK/YPG terror group set a special unit to recruit children, youth in northern Syria.

AA | 19.04.2019 - 15:19..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Having difficulty to find new members, PKK/YPG terrorist group is reportedly recruiting children and youngsters in northern Syria, security sources said on Friday.

FAMILIES ARE BEING THREATENED

PKK/YPG has established a special unit in northern Syrian regions controlled by the terror group to search for children and youth to take under arms, a source told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to media.

PKK/YPG terror group recruiting children in northern Syria

After Turkey’s successful anti-terror operations Olive Branch and Euphrates Shield and preparations on Manbij, PKK/YPG is said to have been recruiting at least one young person from every house in the Hasakah region, which is mostly populated by Arabs. These children and youngsters get addicted to drugs, encouraged to suicide attacks, and sent to fight on the front lines in clashes. Families who want to see and take back their children are being threatened and even exposed to deadly acts of the organization.

PKK/YPG terror group recruiting children in northern Syria

According to local sources, people are tired of the oppression and looking forward to see the region cleared of terrorists and waiting for Turkey’s help on this matter.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children. The PYD/YPG is its Syrian branch, which also works under the label of the SDF.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Ekrem İmamoğlu’ndan ilk genelge: Tüm verileri kopyalayın

Ekrem İmamoğlu’ndan ilk genelge: Tüm verileri kopyalayın

836
FOX'ta montaj mazbata ekrana geldi

FOX'ta montaj mazbata ekrana geldi

174
2 bakanlığa atama yapıldı

2 bakanlığa atama yapıldı

342
İlber Ortaylı'nın Şeyma Subaşı kahkahası

İlber Ortaylı'nın Şeyma Subaşı kahkahası

52
New York Times'ın yerel seçim analizi

New York Times'ın yerel seçim analizi

135
İmamoğlu'nun musakka mı antrikot mu videosunun arka planı

İmamoğlu'nun musakka mı antrikot mu videosunun arka planı

170
Bolu'da seçimleri kaybeden Fatih Metin'e yeni görev

Bolu'da seçimleri kaybeden Fatih Metin'e yeni görev

187
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir