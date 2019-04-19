PKK/YPG terror group recruiting children in northern Syria

Having difficulty to find new members, PKK/YPG terrorist group is reportedly recruiting children and youngsters in northern Syria, security sources said on Friday.

FAMILIES ARE BEING THREATENED

PKK/YPG has established a special unit in northern Syrian regions controlled by the terror group to search for children and youth to take under arms, a source told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to media.

After Turkey’s successful anti-terror operations Olive Branch and Euphrates Shield and preparations on Manbij, PKK/YPG is said to have been recruiting at least one young person from every house in the Hasakah region, which is mostly populated by Arabs. These children and youngsters get addicted to drugs, encouraged to suicide attacks, and sent to fight on the front lines in clashes. Families who want to see and take back their children are being threatened and even exposed to deadly acts of the organization.

According to local sources, people are tired of the oppression and looking forward to see the region cleared of terrorists and waiting for Turkey’s help on this matter.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children. The PYD/YPG is its Syrian branch, which also works under the label of the SDF.