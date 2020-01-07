taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9689
Euro
6.6766
Altın
1565.85
Borsa
112695.15
Gram Altın
300.433
Bitcoin
47114.89

Plane skids off runway at Turkey’s Sabiha Gokcen Airport

A Pegasus flight from United Arab Emirates’s Sharjah skidded off the runway in Istanbul on Tuesday morning.

AA | 07.01.2020 - 12:37..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport on Tuesday suspended flight operations until 11:20 a.m. local time on Tuesday after a passenger plane skidded off a runway.

THE INCIDENT CAUSED THE CLOSING THE TURKISH CAPITAL’S SECOND AIRPORT

The Pegasus Airline plane coming from the UAE’s Sharjah International Airport suffered the incident.

Plane skids off runway at Turkey’s Sabiha Gokcen Airport WATCH

The Boeing 737-800, flight PC 747 departed Sharjah at 5.15am and arrived in Istanbul on time but appeared to skid off the runway at Sabiha Gokcen International Airport.

No injuries were reported.

Plane skids off runway at Turkey’s Sabiha Gokcen Airport

Plane skids off runway at Turkey’s Sabiha Gokcen Airport

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkish defense chief discusses Iraq with his US counterpart
Hulusi Akar, Mark Esper discuss recent developments in Iraq and security issues, according to government sources.
Turkish security forces arrest 11 FETO suspects
The police continue the hunt for the remaining suspects.
President Erdoğan talks on tension between US, Iran
In Syria, 8,200 square kilometers of land cleared of terrorism with Turkish operations, says Turkish president
Iranian leader asks for help from Turkey
Describing the killing of Soleimani as a grave mistake, Rouhani said that silence in the face of such aggression would embolden US.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Polisten vatandaşa darp iddiası

Polisten vatandaşa darp iddiası

730
Ruhani’den Trump'a: İran halkını tehdit etme

Ruhani’den Trump'a: İran halkını tehdit etme

123
Sabiha Gökçen'de yolcu uçağı pistten çıktı

Sabiha Gökçen'de yolcu uçağı pistten çıktı

106
Antalya ve Mersin'de fırtına alarmı: Tahliyeler başladı

Antalya ve Mersin'de fırtına alarmı: Tahliyeler başladı

60
Karamollaoğlu'na göre elektrikli otomobil mantıksız

Karamollaoğlu'na göre elektrikli otomobil mantıksız

598
Patates ve kuru soğan ihracatına kısıtlama

Patates ve kuru soğan ihracatına kısıtlama

82
Mustafa Üstündağ ile Ecem Özkaya boşandı

Mustafa Üstündağ ile Ecem Özkaya boşandı

31
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir