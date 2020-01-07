Plane skids off runway at Turkey’s Sabiha Gokcen Airport

Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport on Tuesday suspended flight operations until 11:20 a.m. local time on Tuesday after a passenger plane skidded off a runway.

The Pegasus Airline plane coming from the UAE’s Sharjah International Airport suffered the incident.

The Boeing 737-800, flight PC 747 departed Sharjah at 5.15am and arrived in Istanbul on time but appeared to skid off the runway at Sabiha Gokcen International Airport.

No injuries were reported.