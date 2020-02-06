taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9795
Euro
6.5807
Altın
1555.14
Borsa
122320.77
Gram Altın
299.307
Bitcoin
57073.4

Plane skids off runway in airport in Turkey’s Istanbul

The plane, from Turkish Pegasus Airlines, was coming from the western city of Izmir and was attempting to land in Istanbul during bad weather.

AA | 06.02.2020 - 09:06..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

A passenger plane skidded off the runway at an airport in Istanbul on Wednesday, killing three people and injuring 180 others, officials said.

THE PLANE FELL FROM 30 METERS

Pegasus Airlines flight PC2193 was arriving from Turkey's Aegean province of Izmir at Sabiha Gokcen International Airport when it skidded off the runway while landing, said Turkey’s Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Cahit Turhan.

Plane skids off runway in airport in Turkey’s Istanbul

Three people died among the 177 passengers and six crew members, said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

Plane skids off runway in airport in Turkey’s Istanbul

Television footage showed the nose of the plane almost completely separated from the rest of the fuselage, which burst into flames following the crash. "According to the information we obtained, after the hard landing, the plane drifted," said Turhan.

Footage shows the moment plane crashed in Turkey WATCH

Plane skids off runway in airport in Turkey’s Istanbul

Some 180 people were injured, including 174 passengers and six crew members, said Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya.

Plane skids off runway in Istanbul WATCH

According to the airline company, 22 foreign passengers from 12 countries were on board, Yerlikaya added.

Survivor shares terrifying moments after plane crash WATCH

After skidding off the runway, the plane drifted around 50 meters (164 feet), Yerlikaya said. "Then it fell from a height of around 30 meters [98 feet] here, where there is a connection road from the TEM highway to the E-5 highway."

Plane skids off runway in airport in Turkey’s Istanbul

Prosecutors in the capital Ankara launched an investigation into the incident.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Erdoğan warns Assad regime forces on Idlib attack
In retaliation for the Monday’s deadly attack, Turkey struck over 50 targets and killed 76 Syrian regime troops.
Any adverse steps on Mediterranean will be responded equally, minister says
Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said the EU’s stance on Turkey’s activities in the Mediterranean Sea and Libya, and anti-terror Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria has caused tension in EU-Turkey relations.
Britain to carry on with Ankara Agreement visa until 2021
The visa scheme is based on the 1963 Ankara Agreement between Turkey and the European Economic Community, a predecessor to the EU.
Avalanche kills 33 in eastern Turkey
Search and rescue works continue at a site to find construction equipment and a van, which have been buried under avalanche with passengers.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
PKK, YPG/PYD yöneticileri Avrupa Parlamentosu'nda yer aldı
PKK, YPG/PYD yöneticileri Avrupa Parlamentosu'nda yer aldı
221
İstanbul Havalimanı'nda kaza sonrası yoğunluk yaşandı
İstanbul Havalimanı'nda kaza sonrası yoğunluk yaşandı
46
Trump, Senato'daki azil soruşturmasında aklandı
Trump, Senato'daki azil soruşturmasında aklandı
92
Kar topu oynayan çocukları yakan madde bulundu
Kar topu oynayan çocukları yakan madde bulundu
35
Çığda şehit olan asker, helallik için annesini aramış
Çığda şehit olan asker, helallik için annesini aramış
17
ABD'li ünlü oyuncu Kirk Douglas hayatını kaybetti
ABD'li ünlü oyuncu Kirk Douglas hayatını kaybetti
14
Depremde ölen oğlundan kalan tek hatıra kimliği oldu
Depremde ölen oğlundan kalan tek hatıra kimliği oldu
5
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir