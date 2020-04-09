Plastic gloves may cause coronavirus to spread faster

Molly Lixey, a Michigan infusion nurse, is warning people about cross-contamination, even while wearing gloves.

"PROTECT YOURSELF FROM THE VIRUS PROPERLY"

Lixey, a former ER nurse said that she was frustrated by seeing shoppers improperly using gloves to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

In a Facebook post, Lixey showed how easily the coronavirus cross-contamination can happen.

Nurse demonstrates how wearing gloves can cause cross-contamination WATCH

In the video, Lixey simulates a trip to the grocery storeand shows how easy it is to spread them through phones and car doors, even while wearing gloves.

“People are so fearful right now they will do anything to protect themselves, but it's important they do so properly," she said.