Plastic gloves may cause coronavirus to spread faster

A Michigan nurse explained in a video that coronavirus cross-contamination can happen even with the gloves on.

Molly Lixey, a Michigan infusion nurse, is warning people about cross-contamination, even while wearing gloves.

"PROTECT YOURSELF FROM THE VIRUS PROPERLY"

Lixey, a former ER nurse said that she was frustrated by seeing shoppers improperly using gloves to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

In a Facebook post, Lixey showed how easily the coronavirus cross-contamination can happen.

Nurse demonstrates how wearing gloves can cause cross-contamination WATCH

In the video, Lixey simulates a trip to the grocery storeand shows how easy it is to spread them through phones and car doors, even while wearing gloves.

“People are so fearful right now they will do anything to protect themselves, but it's important they do so properly," she said.

Coronavirus cases near 22,000 in Netherlands
The country reported 1,213 new coronavirus cases, 148 more fatalities raise death toll to almost 2,400.
UK’s Johnson still in intensive care in coronavirus fight
According to the latest reports, Johnson is still receiving oxygen support, although he has not been put on a ventilator.
Spanish gov't in crisis as death toll surpasses 15,000
New government data showed 683 deaths since Wednesday, down from 757 the previous day, but raising Spain’s total death toll to 15,283.
Subway to identify non-mask wearing passengers in China
China has reported 81,865 confirmed cases of COVID-19, while 3,335 people have died due to the virus.
