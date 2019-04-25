taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.958
Euro
6.6445
Altın
1276.63
Borsa
94413.13
Gram Altın
244.907

Poland halts oil imports via Russian pipeline

The suspension cuts off a major supply route for Polish refineries owned by Poland’s PKN Orlen and Grupa Lotos, as well as plants in Germany owned by Total, Shell, Eni and Rosneft.

REUTERS | 25.04.2019 - 16:02..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Poland and Germany have suspended imports of Russian oil via a major pipeline, citing poor quality and triggering a rare crisis oversupply from the world’s second-largest crude exporter.

POLAND CUT OFF THE SUPPLY ROUTE

Halting imports from the Druzhba pipeline could trigger legal claims by Western buyers against Russian suppliers, who would in turn seek compensation from Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft, three traders with Western buyers said.

Poland halts oil imports via Russian pipeline

Halting supplies of tainted oil, which can corrode refining units, has pushed some refiners to find other supplies. But alternative routes cannot fully fill the shortfall. The quality issue helped drive oil prices above $75 a barrel for the first time this year on Thursday. Russia said it planned to start pumping clean fuel to Europe through the pipeline on April 29.

Polish pipeline company Pern told Transneft on Wednesday it was suspending purchases, a letter seen by Reuters showed.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Kılıçdaroğlu ile Erdoğan el sıkıştı

Kılıçdaroğlu ile Erdoğan el sıkıştı

178
Katar, Deutsche Bank ile Commerzbank'ın birleşmesine karşı

Katar, Deutsche Bank ile Commerzbank'ın birleşmesine karşı

35
İçişleri Bakanı: Küçükçekmece sapığı yakalandı

İçişleri Bakanı: Küçükçekmece sapığı yakalandı

449
CHP'li başkan Karakayalı: Suriyelileri istemiyoruz

CHP'li başkan Karakayalı: Suriyelileri istemiyoruz

625
Kılıçdaroğlu ile Hulusi Akar bir araya geldi

Kılıçdaroğlu ile Hulusi Akar bir araya geldi

169
Anzaklar şafak ayini için Çanakkale'de

Anzaklar şafak ayini için Çanakkale'de

131
Nazlı Çelik Küçükçekmece'deki taciz olayına tepki gösterdi

Nazlı Çelik Küçükçekmece'deki taciz olayına tepki gösterdi

131
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir