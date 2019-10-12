taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8838
Euro
6.4924
Altın
1488.71
Borsa
99027.82
Gram Altın
281.654
Bitcoin
49571.79

Poland to hold snap elections on Sunday

Polish people to elect 460-member of lower house Sejm and 100 members of Senate for a 4-year term each.

AA | 12.10.2019 - 16:33..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Poland will hold elections on Sunday to elect 460 members of the Sejm -- the lower house of parliament -- and 100 senators.

RULING PARTY EXPECTED TO WIN THE RACE

Opinion polls suggest the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party is expected to win 249 seats, which is more than 231 seats that are needed to form a majority in Sejm.

Poland to hold snap elections on Sunday

The centrist Civic Coalition (KO), which includes Civic Platform (PO), is expected to come in second with 27% of votes, according to the opinion polls.

Both Sejm and the Senate will be chosen for a 4-year term each, according to Poland's constitution.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Tarkan'dan Barış Pınarı Harekatı tweet'i

Tarkan'dan Barış Pınarı Harekatı tweet'i

404
ABD'nin BM'de Türkiye karşıtı tasarısını Rusya ve Çin veto etti

ABD'nin BM'de Türkiye karşıtı tasarısını Rusya ve Çin veto etti

100
Türkiye'yi Pentagon tehdit etti, McGurk yaptırım istedi

Türkiye'yi Pentagon tehdit etti, McGurk yaptırım istedi

98
Türk topçusunun atışları canlı yayında

Türk topçusunun atışları canlı yayında

55
Suriye Milli Ordusu askerleri stratejik kara yoluna ulaştı

Suriye Milli Ordusu askerleri stratejik kara yoluna ulaştı

50
ABD'nin YPG'ye verdiği Hummer'lar

ABD'nin YPG'ye verdiği Hummer'lar

332
Suriye Milli Ordusu Resulayn'da

Suriye Milli Ordusu Resulayn'da

157
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir