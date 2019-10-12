Poland to hold snap elections on Sunday

Poland will hold elections on Sunday to elect 460 members of the Sejm -- the lower house of parliament -- and 100 senators.

RULING PARTY EXPECTED TO WIN THE RACE

Opinion polls suggest the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party is expected to win 249 seats, which is more than 231 seats that are needed to form a majority in Sejm.

The centrist Civic Coalition (KO), which includes Civic Platform (PO), is expected to come in second with 27% of votes, according to the opinion polls.

Both Sejm and the Senate will be chosen for a 4-year term each, according to Poland's constitution.