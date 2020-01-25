taraftar değil haberciyiz
Police clash with protesters in Iraq

The security forces arrested 16 demonstrators in Basra, the local sources said.

AA | 25.01.2020 - 13:24..
Iraqi security forces clashed with protesters, wounding seven of them in Baghdad on Saturday after authorities began to remove concrete barriers erected for months near a main anti-government demonstration site, medics and Reuters witnesses said.

ANTI-GOVERNMENT PROTESTS CONTINUE SINCE OCTOBER

Police in Basra meanwhile raided a sit-in overnight and deployed in force early on Saturday in an attempt to clear the main protest camp and open up roads blocked off by demonstrators in the southern city, security sources said.

The moves by security forces, which appeared to be aimed at ending months of anti-government unrest, came after supporters of the powerful populist cleric Moqtada al-Sadr began packing up their tents and leaving sit-ins.

Sadr wrote on Twitter late on Friday that he would halt any involvement by his supporters in demonstrations that have called since October for the removal of Iraq’s ruling elite.

İlginizi Çekebilir
British PM criticized over sick 4-year-old boy on hospital floor
Boris Johnson has been accused of not caring after he refused during a TV interview to look at a photo of a four-year-old boy forced to sleep on the floor.
General strike against Macron’s reforms paralyzes France
A general strike in France paralyzed the country on Thursday, as all professionals protest against President Emmanuel Macron's proposed pension reforms.
Actor Mark Hamill slams Ivanka Trump for Star Wars tweet
Answering US President Donald Trump’s daughter tweet, Star Wars icon Mark Hamill called Ivanka a fraud.
Elon Musk reveals new Starship prototype
The billionaire has said his new spaceship could make space travel as common as flying.
