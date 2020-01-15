taraftar değil haberciyiz
Police facing probe for violence in France

Police violence in France has been a subject of controversy since the Yellow Vest protests and continues to be the main focus because of the ongoing pension reform protests.

AA | 15.01.2020 - 17:40..
Police facing probe for violence in France

French prosecutors launched Wednesday a preliminary probe into alleged police violence after a video showing police tripping a pension reform protestor went viral, according to local media.

WATCHDOG GROUP WILL INVESTIGATE ALLEGATIONS

General Inspectorate of the National Police (IGPN), France's police watchdog group, will investigate the video, allegedly recorded in Toulouse on Jan. 9, and the police violence during protests, the daily LeMonde reported.

Police facing probe for violence in France

On Tuesday, President Emmanuel Macron said some officers show “unacceptable behaviors,” however, it is not right to say that all police officers used violence against protesters. “I expect the highest ethical principals from our police officials. I have asked the interior minister to make very concrete proposals in this regard,” France24 quoted the president as saying.

Police facing probe for violence in France

In the recent year, a protestor died of police violence, 26 people lost their eyes, and nearly 500 others were injured during the demonstrations.

Police facing probe for violence in France

The pension reform strike started in protest of the government's planned overhaul of the nationwide pension system. President Emmanuel Macron is steadfast in his position that the 42 different plans currently in place need to be consolidated into one.

Police facing probe for violence in France

