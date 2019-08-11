Police fire tear gas at protesters in Hong Kong

Hong Kong police fired tear gas at demonstrators in the working class district of Sham Shui Po on Sunday, as yet another day of protest marches turned into a confrontation between police and activists.

PROTESTERS OCCUPIED AIRPORT

On Saturday morning, hundreds of activists occupied the arrivals hall, some of them sitting on the floor drawing protest posters, while others politely greeted arriving passengers.

Later on, about a thousand protesters also gathered later in the day in Tai Po, a town in the north of the territory.

Ten straight weekends of increasingly violent protests have plunged Hong Kong into its most serious political crisis in decades, posing a challenge to the central government in Beijing.