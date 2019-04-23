Police forces use appropriate force, says ministry

The Yellow Vests, which started in response to fuel hikes and bad economic conditions and then turned into demonstrations against the Macron administration, will enter the 24th week of next Saturday.

11 DEAD

The protest of the Yellow Vests has been continuing since November 17, 2018. According to government data, 11 people have so far been killed and more than 2,000 have been injured during the protests. More than 8,400 people were detained in the action, while nearly a thousand demonstrators were sentenced to imprisonment.

"NO VIOLENCE”

French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said, "Police violence? What kind of violence is that? The police are not using excessive force. The police only respond proportionately to attacks. There no police intervention against the protests.