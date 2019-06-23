taraftar değil haberciyiz
Police raid UK presidential candidate Boris' house

An apparent noisy spat over spilled wine involving the front-runner to become prime minister, Boris Johnson, brought the police to the London residence Johnson shares with his partner.

REUTERS | 23.06.2019 - 13:13..
Boris Johnson, the favorite to be the next British Prime Minister, said on Saturday that party members were not interested in why police were called to investigate concerns for the welfare of a woman in his home.

BORIS DIDN’T MAKE A STATEMENT

Early on Friday, British police were called to Johnson’s home after neighbors heard a loud altercation between him and his girlfriend.

Johnson to declined to answer questions about the incident at a hustings event in Birmingham, in central England, saying that party members would rather hear about his plans for Britain than about the incident.

“I don’t think (audience members) want to hear about that kind of thing, unless I’m wrong,” Johnson said when asked about the incident, to applause from the audience. “I think what they want to hear is what my plans are for the country and for my party.”

Police had been called to an address in south London where Johnson is living with his girlfriend, Carrie Symonds. Johnson is currently divorcing his second wife. “The caller was concerned for the welfare of a female neighbor,” the police said in a statement on Friday evening. “Police attended and spoke to all occupants of the address, who were all safe and well.” “There were no offences or concerns apparent to the officers and there was no cause for police action,” the statement said. Symonds could not be reached for comment.

