Police shoot a protester in Hong Kong

A protester was critically wounded after Hong Kong police opened fire on protesters in the semi-autonomous region under China’s rule on Tuesday during the ongoing anti-government protests, local media reported.

LIVE BULLETS WERE USED FOR THE FIRST TIME

"A protester has been shot by a live round in Tsuen Wan," Hong Kong Free Press reported.

Multiple videos from the protest site showed the 18-year-old victim bleeding profusely in the chest on Hoi Pa Street.

It is the first casualty due to a live bullet ever since mass protests erupted in early June against the Carrie Lam government to legalize the extradition of suspects to mainland China.