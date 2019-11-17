Policeman killed in Iranian clashes

An Iranian policeman died in clashes with gunmen in western Iran on Sunday amid protests against a government decision to raise fuel prices, according to the official IRNA news agency.

HE DIED OF HIS WOUNDS

A police major was injured in clashes with "rioters and thugs" while defending his police station from attackers in the city of Kermanshah on Saturday and later died of his wounds, provincial police chief Ali Akbar Javidan said.

According to the semi-official ISNA news agency, around 40 people were arrested in the protests in the central city of Yazd.