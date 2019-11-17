taraftar değil haberciyiz
Policeman killed in Iranian clashes

At least one person has been killed and other injured in the protests.

AA | 17.11.2019 - 16:57
An Iranian policeman died in clashes with gunmen in western Iran on Sunday amid protests against a government decision to raise fuel prices, according to the official IRNA news agency.

HE DIED OF HIS WOUNDS

A police major was injured in clashes with "rioters and thugs" while defending his police station from attackers in the city of Kermanshah on Saturday and later died of his wounds, provincial police chief Ali Akbar Javidan said.

Policeman killed in Iranian clashes

According to the semi-official ISNA news agency, around 40 people were arrested in the protests in the central city of Yazd.

