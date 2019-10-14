taraftar değil haberciyiz
Poll results show ruling party ahead in elections in Poland

Poland’s ruling right-wing Law and Justice party is likely to the parliament elections and secure another four-year term, poll results show.

AA | 14.10.2019 - 09:24..
Poland's ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) eased past in Sunday's parliamentary election when it gained 43.6% of votes, according to exit polls.

NO MAJOR SURPRISES

With the record turnout, the rightwing PİS secured 239 seats in the 460-member Sejm, a lower house of Polish parliament.

PiS was far ahead of the main opposition party, the centrist Civic Coalition (KO), which includes Civic Platform (PO), as the coalition gained 27.4% of the votes.

The Civic Coalition will get 130 seats in the parliament.

