Pompeo to visit Turkey to discuss alliances

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Israel and Belgium on Friday and Saturday, respectively, after visiting Turkey.

Currently en route to Ankara, Pompeo and Vice President Mike Pence will hold talks Thursday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Turkey's operation in northeastern Syria.

SYRIA WILL BE ON THE TABLE

Pompeo will meet with key leaders and discuss longstanding alliances, according to State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus.

On Friday, the top diplomat will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "discuss developments in Syria and the continued need to counter the Iranian regime’s destabilizing behavior in the region," Ortagus said in a statement.

Pompeo will then travel to Brussels and meet NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. The two men will discuss "Transatlantic security issues and U.S. goals for the upcoming NATO Foreign Ministerial and Leaders Meeting.”