taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.0612
Euro
6.7743
Altın
1285.11
Borsa
87435.3
Gram Altın
250.514

Pope accepts resignation of Brazilian bishop

Catholic Church leader Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Brazilian bishop Vilson Dias de Oliveira, the Vatican said Friday in a statement.

REUTERS | 18.05.2019 - 10:55..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Bishop Vilson Dias de Oliveira is under investigation for alleged extortion of priests in his diocese, and the covering-up of sexual abuse cases, according to Brazilian media reports.

PAEDOPHILIA SCANDALS

The Vatican did not explain in a statement on Friday what prompted the resignation of the bishop who, according to media reports in Brazil, is under investigation for alleged extortion and cover-up of sexual abuse. In April, the bishop confessed to police he had taken $4,000 from parish funds for private exhaust, telling them he did so because of he used to be having financial difficulties, consistent with experiences.

Pope accepts resignation of Brazilian bishop

The Catholic Church has been rocked by a world clerical paedophilia scandal, with victims coming ahead in countries starting from Australia to Chile, Germany and the US.

Pope Francis handed a landmark original measure this month to oblige those that know about sexual abuse in the Church to file it to their superiors, in a switch which may presumably well raise limitless original conditions to gentle.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Veresiye defterini satın alarak borcu olanları sevindirdi

Veresiye defterini satın alarak borcu olanları sevindirdi

353
Haliç Üniversitesi'nin eski çalışanları kampüsü bastı

Haliç Üniversitesi'nin eski çalışanları kampüsü bastı

72
Avusturya’da aşırı sağcı liderin kamera kaydı skandalı

Avusturya’da aşırı sağcı liderin kamera kaydı skandalı

63
Canan Kaftancıoğlu, Murat Boz'un bağış yaptığını doğruladı

Canan Kaftancıoğlu, Murat Boz'un bağış yaptığını doğruladı

220
Bir vasiyet, 29 yıldır binlerce kişiye aş oldu

Bir vasiyet, 29 yıldır binlerce kişiye aş oldu

42
Temel Karamollaoğlu genel merkez binası için para istedi

Temel Karamollaoğlu genel merkez binası için para istedi

237
Yeni askerlik sistemi hafta başında Meclis'te

Yeni askerlik sistemi hafta başında Meclis'te

28
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir