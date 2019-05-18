Bishop Vilson Dias de Oliveira is under investigation for alleged extortion of priests in his diocese, and the covering-up of sexual abuse cases, according to Brazilian media reports.

PAEDOPHILIA SCANDALS

The Vatican did not explain in a statement on Friday what prompted the resignation of the bishop who, according to media reports in Brazil, is under investigation for alleged extortion and cover-up of sexual abuse. In April, the bishop confessed to police he had taken $4,000 from parish funds for private exhaust, telling them he did so because of he used to be having financial difficulties, consistent with experiences.

The Catholic Church has been rocked by a world clerical paedophilia scandal, with victims coming ahead in countries starting from Australia to Chile, Germany and the US.

Pope Francis handed a landmark original measure this month to oblige those that know about sexual abuse in the Church to file it to their superiors, in a switch which may presumably well raise limitless original conditions to gentle.