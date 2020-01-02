taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9486
Euro
6.6718
Altın
1520.49
Borsa
114424.96
Gram Altın
290.776
Bitcoin
42582.45

Pope apologizes for slapping woman’s hand who tugged him

Pope Francis, 83, had a sharp encounter with a woman on Tuesday evening during a walkabout in St. Peters Square.

REUTERS | 02.01.2020 - 09:07..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Pope Francis apologized on Wednesday for having angrily slapped a woman’s arm when she had grabbed hold of his hand and yanked him toward her, saying he had lost his patience and set a “bad example”.

“So many times we lose patience, even me, and I apologize for yesterday’s bad example,” the pope told thousands of pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square on Wednesday at the end of the traditional New Year Mass.

HE PULLED HIMSELF FREE BY SLAPPING HER HAND

A visibly indignant Pope Francis had to pull himself away from a woman in a crowd in St Peter’s Square on Tuesday after she grabbed his hand and yanked him toward her.

Pope Francis was walking through the square in Vatican City and greeting pilgrims on his way to see the large Nativity scene set up in the huge, cobbled esplanade. After reaching out to touch a child, the pope turned away from the crowd only for a nearby woman to seize his hand and pull her toward him. The abrupt gesture appeared to cause him pain and Francis swiftly wrenched his hand free.

Pope slaps hand of woman who refuses to let go WATCH

The woman had made the sign of the cross as the pope had approached. It was not clear what she was saying as she subsequently tugged him toward her.

The pilgrim, who has not been identified, unexpectedly seized his hand and pulled him toward her, causing him evident alarm. A clearly disgruntled Francis wrenched himself free by slapping down at her arm.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Netanyahu asks Israeli parliament for immunity
Under Israel law, a legislator seeking immunity can do so on numerous grounds that include an argument that the prosecution is not acting in good faith.
Trump accuses Iran over US embassy occupation
Dozens of protesters broke into the US embassy in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Tuesday.
People take refuge on beaches to escape wildfires in Australia
Authorities said the main firefront was moving up the coast and warned those in its path to seek shelter close to the beach.
New Year protests start in Hong Kong
Protesters were urged to wear masks at the “Don’t forget 2019 - Persist in 2020” rally, according to social media posts.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İstanbul'un enflasyon oranları

İstanbul'un enflasyon oranları

138
İstanbul'a kısa süreli kar ve dolu yağdı

İstanbul'a kısa süreli kar ve dolu yağdı

21
Yargıda 'seri mahkeme' ve 'basit yargılama' dönemi

Yargıda 'seri mahkeme' ve 'basit yargılama' dönemi

64
İsrail'de muhalefet Netanyahu'ya yükleniyor: Suçlusun

İsrail'de muhalefet Netanyahu'ya yükleniyor: Suçlusun

22
Evi terk den eşini öldürüp intihara kalkıştı

Evi terk den eşini öldürüp intihara kalkıştı

41
Arkadaşları piyango şakası yapınca telefonu susmadı

Arkadaşları piyango şakası yapınca telefonu susmadı

12
Pazar tezgahındaki cevizlere dadanan karga

Pazar tezgahındaki cevizlere dadanan karga

7
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir