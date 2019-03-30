taraftar değil haberciyiz
Pope Francis arrives in Moroccan capital

Pope to meet some immigrants as part of his visit to Morocco.

AA | 30.03.2019 - 18:02..
Pope Francis on Saturday arrived in the Moroccan capital Rabat for a two-day visit.

"THE UNION WILL BE STRONGER"

Moroccan King Mohammed VI received the Pope, who has made the first papal visit to Morocco since 1985. On Friday, Moroccan authorities announced that the meeting between King Mohammed VI and Pope Francis, "will contribute to the promotion of dialogue, understanding and coexistence between religions," adding that the visit comes upon an invitation of the [Moroccan] King.

In a statement, the Ministry of Royal Household, Protocol and Chancellery described the visit as "historic," affirming that it would contribute to spreading the values of fraternity, peace and tolerance among peoples.

"The visit will be characterized by a series of intensive activities of the Moroccan monarch and his great guest," the statement read. The Pope would meet with some of the country's immigrants as part of his visit.

