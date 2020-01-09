Pope says 'Don’t bite me' before kissing nun

Pope Francis, who last month angrily slapped the hand of a woman who yanked him toward her, gave a light-hearted reaction more typical of his papacy on Wednesday when a nun asked him for a kiss. He said yes, although only after she promised not to bite him.

"I WILL KISS YOU BUT DON'T BITE'"

As Francis was walking into the large hall where thousands of people were waiting, an excited nun asked if he would kiss her, shouting in Italian “Bacio, Papa!” (A kiss, ope!)

Francis responded: “Oh, (but) you bite!”, prompting laughter from the people near them. Then Francis said: “Stay calm! I will give you a kiss but you stay calm. Don’t bite!”

The diminutive nun promised, saying “Si” (Yes). He then kissed her on the right cheek, leaving her even more ecstatic than before. She jumped up and down shouted “Grazie, Papa”. (Thank you, Pope).





On New Year’s Eve, Francis, 83, angrily slapped a woman’s hand after she hold of him and forcefully yanked him toward her in St. Peter’s Square. The video of that incident went viral on social media and the next day Francis apologized, saying he had set a “bad example”.

