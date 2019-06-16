Power cuts leave 48m without electricity in Argentina and Uruguay

The massive power failure has left both Argentina and Uruguay without electricity. The outage has affected around 48million people across the two countries.

SYSTEM COLLAPSED

The outage has caused trains to be halted and failures with traffic signalling, according to reports.

Argentina’s interconnection system collapsed at 7.07 a.m., cutting electricity in the entire country and also affecting Uruguay, the Argentine Secretariat of Energy said in a statement.

Major electricity supplier Edesur Argentina said in a tweet: "A massive failure in the electrical interconnection system left Argentina and Uruguay without power." A spokesperson for the company, Alejandra Martínez, told Infobae: "Never has anything like this happened before."