Power plants shut for not using filters

Turkey shut down five thermal power plants completely and one other partially for failure to comply by the law to install filters, authorities said Wednesday.

"PLANTS WILL NOT GO INTO OPERATION UNTIL THEY OBEY PROTOCOLS"

Four out of seven plants surveyed were allowed to operate temporarily, Environment Minister Murat Kurum told a news conference in Ankara. "The power plants shut down will not be allowed to go into operation until they complete the environment protocols," he said.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez said that the average hourly power output of the thermal power plants is 1883 megawatts. “We have enough reserve capacity to balance it with other plants,” Donmez said.