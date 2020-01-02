taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9566
Euro
6.6814
Altın
1520.56
Borsa
114902.51
Gram Altın
291.072
Bitcoin
42497.99

Power plants shut for not using filters

Earlier this year, President Erdoğan had vetoed a law to delay the installation of filters on thermal power plants.

AA | 02.01.2020 - 09:26..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey shut down five thermal power plants completely and one other partially for failure to comply by the law to install filters, authorities said Wednesday.

"PLANTS WILL NOT GO INTO OPERATION UNTIL THEY OBEY PROTOCOLS"

Four out of seven plants surveyed were allowed to operate temporarily, Environment Minister Murat Kurum told a news conference in Ankara. "The power plants shut down will not be allowed to go into operation until they complete the environment protocols," he said.

Power plants shut for not using filters

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez said that the average hourly power output of the thermal power plants is 1883 megawatts. “We have enough reserve capacity to balance it with other plants,” Donmez said.

Power plants shut for not using filters

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkish gov’t to debate Libya troops motion
President Erdoğan had said that the motion would be submitted to parliament in light of a request by Libya’s UN-recognized government for military assistance.
Erdoğan urges his Moldovan counterpart on FETO schools
President Erdoğan said that Turkey expects Moldova to expand cooperation by transferring schools run by the terror group FETO to responsible ownership.
Turkey arrests 100 Daesh suspects
The terrorists were sent to the anti-terror branch directorate after their health controls.
Turkey reveals prototype of first domestic car
Two domestic electric car prototypes were unveiled on Friday with production expected to begin in 2022.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İstanbul'un enflasyon oranları

İstanbul'un enflasyon oranları

145
İstanbul'a kısa süreli kar ve dolu yağdı

İstanbul'a kısa süreli kar ve dolu yağdı

24
Yargıda 'seri mahkeme' ve 'basit yargılama' dönemi

Yargıda 'seri mahkeme' ve 'basit yargılama' dönemi

70
Adana'da cübbeyle erotik poz

Adana'da cübbeyle erotik poz

55
İsrail'de muhalefet Netanyahu'ya yükleniyor: Suçlusun

İsrail'de muhalefet Netanyahu'ya yükleniyor: Suçlusun

27
Evi terk eden eşini öldürüp intihara kalkıştı

Evi terk eden eşini öldürüp intihara kalkıştı

46
Deren Talu, yeni yıla Kerim Sabancı ile girdi

Deren Talu, yeni yıla Kerim Sabancı ile girdi

31
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir