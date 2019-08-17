Power-sharing deal signed between gov’t and military in Sudan

Sudan’s ruling military council and opposition signs a power-sharing deal on August 17, paving the way for elections and civilian rule.

REGIONAL LEADERS ATTENDED THE CEREMONY

The deal was signed by the deputy leader of the Transitional Military Council, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, and Ahmed Rabiaa of the opposition Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) alliance. The signing ceremony was attended by a host of regional leaders and foreign diplomats as well as the Commissioner of the African Union.

According to the agreement, the country’s prime minister will be appointed with the approval of the council on Aug. 20, and will be sworn in in front of the council and head of the Supreme Court on Aug. 21.

Sudan has remained in turmoil since April 11, when the military establishment announced long-serving President Omar Bashir’s removal after months of popular protests against his 30-year rule.