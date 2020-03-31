taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.584
Euro
7.2552
Altın
1614.3
Borsa
88059.46
Gram Altın
342.118
Bitcoin
42137.52
fuzulev

President Erdoğan announces National Solidarity Campaign

Turkish president said efforts are underway by Turkish experts to produce respiratory devices and a vaccine for the virus.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

President Erdoğan announces National Solidarity Campaign

Turkey's president on Monday launched a National Solidarity Campaign to aid fight against the novel coronavirus, donating seven of his monthly salaries to the initiative.

"I' DONATING MY 7-MONTH SALARY"

"I am launching the campaign personally by donating my seven-month salary," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in his address to the nation.

Cabinet members in the government and lawmakers have donated 5.2 million Turkish liras ($791,000) to the campaign, he added.

President Erdoğan announces National Solidarity Campaign

He underlined that the aim of the campaign would be to provide additional support to low-income people suffering economically due to the measures taken against the spread of the disease.

Erdogan stressed that Turkey enjoys better medical facilities compared to other countries fighting the virus, saying: "Turkey is rapidly opening new hospitals while also strengthening the existing ones." "We are determined to use all means to curb the spread of the virus," he said, stressing that the country now is able to conduct more than 10,000 tests per day.

President Erdoğan announces National Solidarity Campaign

He also pointed out that Turkey did not face any problems concerning its food supply, and that it had a surplus in agricultural production.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Health Ministry confirms death toll rises to 168
According to the latest data, 1,610 new cases in the past 24 hours were reported, bringing total to 10,827.
President Erdoğan chairs teleconference-Cabinet meeting
Turkish President is scheduled to address the nation after the meeting.
Turkish head coach discharged from hospital
Hospital management says Galatasaray manager Terim recovering.
PKK-planted explosives destroyed in northern Syria
Turkish Defense Ministry announced that security forces seize improvised explosive devices in the area.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Putin ve Trump petrol krizi konusunda anlaşma sağladı
Putin ve Trump petrol krizi konusunda anlaşma sağladı
155
Parti düzenleyen gençlere ev hapsi cezası verildi
Parti düzenleyen gençlere ev hapsi cezası verildi
112
Koronavirüs COVID-19 bağışıklık güçlendirme D3 vitamini
Koronavirüs COVID-19 bağışıklık güçlendirme D3 vitamini
13
Ortaylı'dan sağlık çalışanlarına: Allah'ın bir lütfusunuz
Ortaylı'dan sağlık çalışanlarına: Allah'ın bir lütfusunuz
44
Suudiler ABD'deki vatandaşlarını gizlice takip ediyor
Suudiler ABD'deki vatandaşlarını gizlice takip ediyor
20
ABD'de koronavirüs nedeniyle 3 bin 8 kişi yaşamını yitirdi
ABD'de koronavirüs nedeniyle 3 bin 8 kişi yaşamını yitirdi
33
Amerikalılar, gıda yardımı almak için araç kuyruğuna girdi
Amerikalılar, gıda yardımı almak için araç kuyruğuna girdi
28
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir