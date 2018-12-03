taraftar değil haberciyiz
President Erdoğan arrived in Paraguay

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in Paraguay on Sunday as part of his official tour to Latina America.

AA | 03.12.2018 - 09:21..
  1. Haberler
  2. English

President Erdoğan and the First Lady Emine Erdoğan were welcomed by Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez and his wife Silvana Lopez Moreira Bo with an official ceremony at Lopez Presidential Palace in the capital Asuncion.

THE FIRST PRESIDENTIAL VISIT TO PARAGUAY

Turkish citizens living in Paraguay gathered in front of the presidential palace and chanted slogans welcoming the Turkish leader. Erdoğan and Benitez proceeded with the head-to-head meeting following the official ceremony.

President Erdoğan arrived in Paraguay

This was the second destination of Erdoğan's Latin America tour as he is scheduled to visit Venezuela on Monday. Erdoğan's trips to Paraguay and Venezuela mark the first-ever by a Turkish president.

