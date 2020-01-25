taraftar değil haberciyiz
President Erdoğan arrives in quake-hit Elazığ province

A total of 39 people were rescued from the rubble of collapsed houses and buildings.

AA | 25.01.2020 - 16:41..
President Erdoğan on Saturday arrived in Turkey's eastern province of Elazığ that was hit by a deadly earthquake on Friday

PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN CANCELED HIS SCHEDULE

Erdoğan canceled his scheduled attendance at the 33rd general assembly and award ceremony of Turkey's Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) at Lutfi Kirdar International Convention and Exhibition Center in Istanbul.

President Erdoğan arrives in quake-hit Elazığ province WATCH

During his visit, Erdoğan attended funeral held for two died in the disaster.

The death toll from Friday's powerful earthquake in eastern Turkey has risen to 22, the country's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said earlier on Saturday.

"Four people died in Malatya's Doganyol [town] and 18 others in Elazig," said Suleyman Soylu at a news conference along with health minister and environment and urbanization minister in quake-hit Elazig province.

