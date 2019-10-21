taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8138
Euro
6.4884
Altın
1490.65
Borsa
97971.94
Gram Altın
278.389
Bitcoin
47853.15

President Erdoğan, British PM hold meeting over phone

Two leaders discuss the regional developments in northeastern Syria.

AA | 21.10.2019 - 09:45..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The Turkish president and the British prime minister held a phone conversation Sunday regarding the political developments, according to the Turkish presidency of communications.

YPG'S WITHDRAWAL WAS DISCUSSED

In an official statement, the Directorate of Communications said President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed bilateral ties and regional developments.

President Erdoğan, British PM hold meeting over phone

According to the statement, YPG/PKK terror group's withdrawal from northern Syria in line with Turkey-US agreement, destruction of terror fronts and collecting heavy weaponry were discussed during the phone conversation.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Micheal Doran: YPG, PKK'dır ve biz bunu çok iyi biliyoruz

Micheal Doran: YPG, PKK'dır ve biz bunu çok iyi biliyoruz

163
Lübnan halkı sokaklarda protestolara devam ediyor

Lübnan halkı sokaklarda protestolara devam ediyor

129
Trump Suriye faturasını Obama'ya kesti

Trump Suriye faturasını Obama'ya kesti

91
2020'de siyasi partilerin hazinede alacağı yardım miktarı

2020'de siyasi partilerin hazinede alacağı yardım miktarı

284
HDP'li eski belediye başkanlarına gözaltı

HDP'li eski belediye başkanlarına gözaltı

107
Tunç Soyer: Kıbrıs'ı Kıbrıslılara bırakalım

Tunç Soyer: Kıbrıs'ı Kıbrıslılara bırakalım

448
Şevval Sam: Bu arabayı çok seviyorum

Şevval Sam: Bu arabayı çok seviyorum

15
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir