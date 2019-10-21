President Erdoğan, British PM hold meeting over phone

The Turkish president and the British prime minister held a phone conversation Sunday regarding the political developments, according to the Turkish presidency of communications.

YPG'S WITHDRAWAL WAS DISCUSSED

In an official statement, the Directorate of Communications said President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed bilateral ties and regional developments.

According to the statement, YPG/PKK terror group's withdrawal from northern Syria in line with Turkey-US agreement, destruction of terror fronts and collecting heavy weaponry were discussed during the phone conversation.