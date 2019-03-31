taraftar değil haberciyiz
President Erdoğan casts his vote

While Turkish citizens go to polls for local elections, political leaders cast their votes as well.

31.03.2019
Polling in Turkey's local elections began on March 31, with 57 million registered voters expected to cast their ballots in the country's 81 provinces.

Politicians headed to polls to vote early Sunday.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan cast his ballot in Saffet Çebi Elementary School in Üsküdar district located in Istanbul. "I hope we close the ballot boxes in the evening with a high voter turnout," Erdoğan told reporters.



Voting started at 7 a.m. local time (0400GMT) and will continue through 4 p.m. local time (1300GMT) in 32 out of Turkey’s 81 provinces.



