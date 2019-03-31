President Erdoğan casts his vote

Polling in Turkey's local elections began on March 31, with 57 million registered voters expected to cast their ballots in the country's 81 provinces.

Politicians headed to polls to vote early Sunday.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan cast his ballot in Saffet Çebi Elementary School in Üsküdar district located in Istanbul. "I hope we close the ballot boxes in the evening with a high voter turnout," Erdoğan told reporters.

Voting started at 7 a.m. local time (0400GMT) and will continue through 4 p.m. local time (1300GMT) in 32 out of Turkey’s 81 provinces.