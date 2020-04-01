President Erdoğan chairs online meeting of district heads

Turkey's greatest advantages in fighting the coronavirus outbreak are its strong healthcare infrastructure and its early start, said the nation’s president on Wednesday.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called on the public to stay at home until further notice and maintain social distancing in a bid to stem the virus’ spread.

"TURKEY WILL SURVIVE THIS PERIOD"

Speaking by video to district heads of the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party, he said the goal is to ensure that Turkey leaves this troubling period behind with minimal losses, adding that state institutions are working hard.

On the pandemic’s financial fallout, he said: "We are determined to ensure continued production and exports." "God willing, we will overcome this plague by paying attention to cleaning, vacating the streets, and not leaving our houses if not necessary," he said.