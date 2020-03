With much of the world’s attention focused on the coronavirus pandemic, Turkey’s president on Monday convened a historic Cabinet meeting via teleconferencing, in line with social distancing measures to fight the virus.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the meeting’s chair, called the meeting to order from Huber Mansion in Istanbul, the country's largest metropolis.