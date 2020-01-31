taraftar değil haberciyiz
President Erdoğan condems US’ Deal of Century

The so-called peace plan unilaterally annuls previous UN resolutions on the Palestinian issue and suggests giving Israel almost everything they have been demanding.

AA | 31.01.2020 - 12:10..
The US’ so-called Middle East peace plan is an "occupation project," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

Speaking at the 5th Anatolian Media Awards ceremony in the capital Ankara, Erdogan said: "Jerusalem is not for sale."

"JERUSALEM IS A RED LINE FOR US"

Condemning the so-called "Deal of the Century", the president said, "The plan was prepared to occupy Palestinian lands. Jerusalem is a red line for us."

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump released his plan to end the Israeli-Palestinian dispute at the White House alongside Netanyahu, with no Palestinian officials present.

During the event, Trump referred to Jerusalem as "Israel's undivided capital."

