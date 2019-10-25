taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7705
Euro
6.4203
Altın
1504.93
Borsa
100285.4
Gram Altın
279.66
Bitcoin
43111.16

President Erdoğan denunciates French Le Point's editor-in-chief

Turkish presidential aide on Thursday had slammed Le Point, a French magazine, for its cover branding President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan an "eradicator".

AA | 25.10.2019 - 12:27..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

France’s newsweekly Le Point this week put President Erdoğan on its cover with the label "eradicator" and "ethnic cleansing".

Turkish presidential aid İbrahim Kalın wrote on Twitter: "It is clear why they [the French] attack our president . They are in panic as their game was spoiled and their pawn in Syria, PKK [/YPG terror group], suffered a heavy blow,"

"YOUR DAYS OF COLONIALISM ARE OVER"

The French magazine, slandering Turkey on "ethnic cleansing," is in a country, he said, referring to France, "which colonized Algeria, Gabon, Mauritania, Senegal, Guinea, Congo, Tunisia, the Comoros, Madagascar, Djibouti, Mali, Benin, Chad and Morocco, massacred thousands, engaged in slave trade, and turned a blind eye to the Rwanda massacre".

President Erdoğan denunciates French Le Point's editor-in-chief

"Your days of colonialism are over," Kalın said, and stressed that the Kurds are not and will not be their proxy.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Şeyma Subaşı'dan bir açıklama daha

Şeyma Subaşı'dan bir açıklama daha

224
ABD Savunma Bakanı: Türkiye bizi zor durumda bıraktı

ABD Savunma Bakanı: Türkiye bizi zor durumda bıraktı

121
Saygıyı ayaklar altına alan öğrenci ve öğretmen

Saygıyı ayaklar altına alan öğrenci ve öğretmen

249
Çiftlik Bank'tan sonra Kazbank çıktı

Çiftlik Bank'tan sonra Kazbank çıktı

304
Ön sıraya geçmek için Özlem Çerçioğlu'na omuz atan siyasi

Ön sıraya geçmek için Özlem Çerçioğlu'na omuz atan siyasi

165
ABD'de Demoktratların seçimini Joe Biden önde götürüyor

ABD'de Demoktratların seçimini Joe Biden önde götürüyor

50
Twitter, terörist Mazlum Abdi'ye mavi tik verdi

Twitter, terörist Mazlum Abdi'ye mavi tik verdi

108
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir