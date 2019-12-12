taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8055
Euro
6.4721
Altın
1474.89
Borsa
107921.68
Gram Altın
275.346
Bitcoin
41539

President Erdoğan discusses military cooperation with Put

Speaking to the reporters, Turkey’s presidential spokesperson said that the two leaders spoke about Syria on the phone.

REUTERS | 12.12.2019 - 09:08..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Speaking to reporters following a Cabinet meeting at the presidential complex, Ibrahim Kalin said Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin hold a phone conversation about the situation in Syria.

"TURKEY AND RUSSIA TO CONTINUE MILITARY COOPERATION"

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin pledged to continue cooperation in the military and energy spheres, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

President Erdoğan discusses military cooperation with Put

The pledge, made in a phone call, comes after a Turkish presidential spokesman said American legislation to impose sanctions against Turkey will not affect Ankara’s use of the Russian S-400 missile defence system even if it passes the US Congress.

A US Senate committee on Wednesday backed legislation to impose sanctions on Turkey after its offensive in Syria and purchase of the S-400 system.

YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Merih Demiral ilk Şampiyonlar Ligi maçında takdir topladı

Merih Demiral ilk Şampiyonlar Ligi maçında takdir topladı

17
AK Partili ve HDP'li kadın vekillerin tecavüzcü polemiği

AK Partili ve HDP'li kadın vekillerin tecavüzcü polemiği

66
Hamile anne ile kızının banyoda cansız bedenleri bulundu

Hamile anne ile kızının banyoda cansız bedenleri bulundu

17
Fatih Terim: Bazen acı vedalardan güzel hikayeler çıkar

Fatih Terim: Bazen acı vedalardan güzel hikayeler çıkar

106
Talat Atilla, kaynağının CHP'li vekil olduğunu söyledi

Talat Atilla, kaynağının CHP'li vekil olduğunu söyledi

30
Genç halterci Hakan Şükrü Kurnaz Avrupa Şampiyonu

Genç halterci Hakan Şükrü Kurnaz Avrupa Şampiyonu

11
Kaza yerinden geçen eşine 'kocan öldü' diyemediler

Kaza yerinden geçen eşine 'kocan öldü' diyemediler

21
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir